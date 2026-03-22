Apostle Kawinga brings hope to 640 flood-hit households in Mchinji

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation For All Ministries International, through the Hope Field Initiative, on Sunday reached out to families devastated by flash floods in the area of Traditional Authority Kawere in Mchinji.

The outreach, held at Kaigwazanga Primary School ground, targeted over 640 affected households, many of whom have been left stranded, vulnerable, and uncertain about their next step.

Speaking during the event, Apostle Kawinga said the church moved quickly to respond to the disaster, emphasizing the importance of standing with communities in moments of crisis.

“We came to encourage and uplift those affected, especially people who may feel abandoned or forgotten during such difficult times. They must know they are not alone,” he said.

Drawing strength from scripture, Kawinga shared a message from Psalms 46, reminding the victims that God remains a present help in times of trouble and urging them not to lose hope despite the hardship.

Beyond spiritual encouragement, the initiative delivered tangible relief. Families received assorted groceries, 5kg bags of maize flour, blankets, and plastic sheets to help them rebuild temporary shelter.

But the intervention did not stop at immediate aid.

Kawinga unveiled an ambitious plan to restore dignity and self-reliance among the victims through agricultural empowerment. The ministry will establish three farming clubs, each with 200 members, targeting a total of 600 households with farm inputs.

“We want to move beyond relief and into empowerment. Our goal is to help families regain independence and rebuild their lives through farming,” he said, adding that priority will be given to parents and guardians to ensure household stability, especially as many children are currently affected during a critical academic period.

One of the beneficiaries, Stella Kachepa, expressed deep gratitude for the support, revealing that she lost food, clothing, and money in the floods—resources she had been safeguarding for her group.

The Hope Field Initiative, a flagship community empowerment program under Salvation For All Ministries International, continues to champion food security, sustainable livelihoods, and resilience among vulnerable communities nationwide.

Apostle Kawinga has since pledged to extend similar support to other areas affected by the floods, reinforcing a message that in the face of disaster, hope and humanity must rise together.

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