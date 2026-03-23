Govt scraps key development funds, folds them into single new CDF pot worth over K1.1 trillion

Government has effectively dismantled several targeted development funds and merged them into one enlarged Constituency Development Fund (CDF), now rebranded as the Reformed CDF (RCDF), fundamentally changing how local development will be financed.

Under the new structure, the District Development Fund (DDF), Water Resources Fund, Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF), and Hospital Rehabilitation Fund have all been abolished as standalone funding windows and absorbed into RCDF, leaving councils with a single, consolidated pool of money.

This marks a sharp shift from a system where specific sectors had protected, dedicated funding, to one where all development priorities must compete within one basket.

The RCDF allocation has surged to about K1.145 trillion, up from a combined K106.6 billion previously allocated to all development funds, representing a dramatic increase in size but not necessarily in sector-specific support.

Government argues the reform promotes efficiency and expands development. However, the restructuring also means there are no longer guaranteed allocations for critical sectors such as water, health infrastructure, and district-level projects, as all funding decisions now depend on council priorities.

Councils are expected to prepare annual investment plans and select projects across all sectors. While this decentralised approach appears to give local authorities more control, it simultaneously exposes key services to funding uncertainty, shifting priorities, and political influence.

In practice, projects that are more visible or politically attractive—such as roads or buildings—may take precedence, while essential but less visible needs like water systems or hospital rehabilitation risk being sidelined.

The new model also places significant pressure on councils that already face capacity constraints, delayed funding, and weak project execution systems, raising concerns about their ability to manage a vastly expanded and less structured funding framework.

Stakeholders have cautiously welcomed the reform but warned against hidden risks. There are fears that the consolidation could centralise influence indirectly, weaken sectoral planning, and distort resource allocation, especially in the absence of strict safeguards and ring-fenced funding.

Experts caution that without clear allocation rules, the RCDF could become a politically driven fund rather than a needs-based development tool, undermining gains previously achieved through structured and sector-specific financing.

Despite the headline increase in funding, the reform represents less an expansion of development financing and more a repackaging of existing funds into a single mechanism, effectively eliminating specialised funding streams.

The core concern remains: by collapsing multiple targeted funds into one flexible pool, government has increased the size of the budget while removing the guarantees that ensured balanced and sector-specific development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :