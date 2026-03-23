ESCOM Appoints Global Energy Expert as CEO

​The Board of Directors of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited has announced the appointment of Engineer William Kaipa as the Corporation’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st April 2026.

In a statement signed by chairperson of the Board Alfred Nhlema, the strategic move follows a deliberate and carefully considered board process aimed at safeguarding the stability and strategic direction of the nation’s power utility during a period of heightened operational urgency.

Recognizing the current critical state of the power sector—characterized by system reliability challenges and the need for accelerated infrastructure reforms—the Board exercised its governance discretion to undertake an expedited and targeted executive search.

Nhlema described the move as a “measured and exceptional decision taken within the confines of the Board’s fiduciary responsibilities, balancing procedural norms with the urgent need to ensure continuity of leadership and service delivery”.

​Engineer Kaipa is a distinguished professional with over 37 years of experience spanning the energy, infrastructure, and resources sectors. His career is defined by senior leadership roles at some of the continent’s most significant institutions, including Eskom, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Arup.

Notably, his technical mastery includes serving as the Lead Mechanical Engineer for the R3.5 billion Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme and involvement in the Majuba UCG Pilot Plant, demonstrating a proven ability to manage complex generation systems and large-scale project execution.

Furthermore, Kaipa held senior roles at Eskom’s Lethabo Power Station, where he oversaw plant performance improvement and operational optimization within a national grid environment.

​In addition to his vast field experience, Engineer Kaipa holds a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Malawi, and is registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa. The Board expressed high confidence that his leadership maturity and technical authority will provide the immediate impact required to stabilize ESCOM’s operations and accelerate ongoing projects.

The appointment is viewed as a strategic alignment of global expertise with national priorities, particularly as Malawi advances toward its MW2063 development agenda.

By securing a leader capable of delivering results from day one, the Board reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and securing the country’s energy future.

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