Malawi fall two steps down FIFA rankings

Malawi national football club poor performance in the past games has been manifested as they moved two steps down the FIFA world rankings from 123 to 125.

Released on Thursday September 20 by the world football governing body, the Flames are under the likes of fellow Africans; Mauritania (103), Niger (105), Madagascar (106), Kenya (107), Central African Republic (111), Mozambique (113), Sierra Leone (114), Namibia (116), Zimbabwe (117), Guinea-Bissau (119) and Togo 123) in the 100 plus places.

The top 10 African teams on the rankings are (number in brackets denotes world ranking):

Tunisia (23) Senegal (25) Congo DR (40) Morocco (45) Nigeria (48) Cameroon (50) Ghana (51) Burkina Faso (56) Mali (63) Egypt (64)

The world’s top 10 are:

Belgium1729( France Brazil Croatia Uruguay England Portugal Switzerland Spain Denmark

Favourites like Argentina are 11th, Germany 12th, Netherlands 17th and Italy 20th.

Côte d’Ivoire (66 in the world), Algeria (69), South Africa (73) and Zambia (75) are not in top 10 African positions.

The Flames, who lost 0-3 to Morocco in Group B of the 1019 Africa Cup of Nations a few weeks ago, next date Cameroon in three weeks time.

They are third in the group led by Cameroon with 4 points while Morocco are second, sharing 3 points with the Flames. Comoros are 4th with one point.

For this group in which Cameroon are the hosts for the Afcon 2019, all games against the defending champions count and the group winners qualify while the runners-up also qualify if they are among the three best runners-up.

If the host team are the winners of the group, the runners-up will automatically qualify to the finals. No other team will be eligible to qualify from this group and if the host team are the runners-up, only the winners of the group will qualify to the finals.

Finaly if the host team are either in 3rd or 4th place, the winners of the group qualify to the finals and the runners-up will be eligible to qualify as one of the best runners-up.

