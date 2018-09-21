Mbilizi makes U-turn on joining MCP:  To contest as independent in Chiradzulu Central

Academician Dr Margaret Asalele Mbilizi has made a change of heart after she recently joined main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and disclosed that she is going to stand as an independent parliamentary candidate in Chiradzulu Central Constituency in the 2019 Tripartite elections.

Mbilizi, a former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member, recently was welcomed by MCP in the party but she had said she would rather be independent.

She pledges to build a world class girls leadership academy in Chiradzulu Central once elected.

But for the meanwhile, she is already working with an American NGO to build four needy school blocks in the area.

“I have big plans for Chiradzulu Central, I want to bring development projects to my constituency,” Mbilizi told Nyasa Times. “I am a passionate gender activist with a strong drive to improve girls’ education and that’s why I plan to build a world class girls leadership academy in the area. This is my life time dream.”

She also pledges to improve water and electricity supply in the area by promoting the use of solar energy and green house farming.

“I will work with women and youth groups to improve their capacity to access capital and generate income.” She said.

Pressed to explain why she has change her heart on MCP membership, she said: “Yes, I explored the possibility of running on an MCP ticket, but my supporters rejected the proposition. I did not join MCP officially. The truth of the matter is that I will contest as an independent candidate.

“In 2014, I contested in Chiradzulu Central on a DPP ticket and lost narrowly to an independent candidate. I received 9 700 votes in this election. My supporters have requested me to stand as an independent candidate in 2019. “

She added: “The [constituents] say they don’t want party politics because of the current political turbulence in the country. As much as I would have loved to run with a preferred political party, I have to respect the wishes of my voters because they are the ones who will decide the election.”

The Associate Professor’s political career started as early as 2000 when she became special assistant to President Bakili Muluzi and in 2004 she worked on late Bingu wa Mutharika’s campaign.

She shared offices with the presidential candidate at Unit House in Blantyre while serving as Executive Director of the Bakili Muluzi Institute.

Mbilizi has taught at three different US universities for eight years where she attained associate professorship.

She studied at Stella Maris Secondary School where she got selected to Chancellor College where she obtained a Bachelor of Education degree with Credit.

Mbilizi then taught at three secondary schools before proceeding to pursue a Master of Education in Management and Planning at Chancellor College and upon completion she was hired by the University of Malawi Central Administration where she rose through the ranks from Assistant Registrar to Deputy University Registrar.

She later studied for a Masters in Instructional Systems Technology and a PhD in Education Policy Studies at Indiana University, Bloomington.

