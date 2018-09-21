Matumula is national organising secretary -PP

People’s Party (PP) has said the Yusuf Billiat Matumula is the party’s national organising secretary after being appointed by its leader Joyce Banda after the party politiburo recommended.

PP spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda clarified to Nyasa Times after an earlier report which indicated that Banda has snubbed Matumula and Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua in the appointments she has made to complete a full list of party National Executive Committee (NEC).

But Kalaile Banda said the convention delegates gave mandate to to the party politiburo to finalise the NEC list which saw the appointments of the other officials including the former party treasurer general Matumula as national organisation secretary.

“It was the politiburo decision to have Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda appoint Mr Yusuf Matumula as national organising secretary,” Kalaile Banda clarified.

Matumula lost his position to Dr James Munthali.

Kalaile said Kalua “remains a member” after he withdrew the race of vice president for the North to pave way for Ralph Mhone.

Banda appointed Kalaile party spokesman taking over from Noah Chimpeni MP, who is now deputising Ibrahim Matola on Secretary General post.

Kalaile also said delegates to the convention amended the party constitution to create the office of vice president for a new region in the South, called Sapitwa which has gone to Ephraim Chibvunde of Mulanje.

Faustance Chirwa is now the deputy spokesperson of the party while Joseph Chikwemba is the new director of political affairs.

