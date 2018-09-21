MCP confirms Chipiko victory against Nancy Tembo

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has declared legislator Rhino Chiphiko winner in the Lilongwe North West primary elections which whose first event was marred with irregularities and has stressed that it will not impose any contestant rejected by voters.

MCP publicity secretary the Reverend Maurice Munthali said the party after “objectively and painstakingly looked at the process, conduct and the results” of the controversial primaries, it has concluded that Chiphiko won the elections with 458 votes to Tembo’s 407 votes.

“To this effect, Honourable Rhino Chiphiko is the official representative of the MCP in the 2019 Tripartite elections for Lilongwe City South West Constituency,” Munthali said.

Tembo outlined to Nyasa Times the discrepancies such as changing the venue of the primaries three times yet initially they were supposed to be held at the MCP headquarters but on the eve of the elections the venue changed to MCP Regional offices and finally on the same eve to Sanguya Messas Lodge in Area 36.

She says she was unhappy with the compilation of delegates leading up to the primaries both from the area delegates and those from the whole constituency.

Women rights advocate Habiba Osman took to the Twitter that while women are the preferred candidates to be elected into the positions, men prefer fellow men.

Meanwhile, political commentator, Ernest Thindwa of the University of Malawi has warned MCP against fixing the candidates, saying the party risks having more independent candidates who shall be frustrated by the fixing the candidates.

Thindwa urged the party leadership to give powers to the people to decide the person whom they want than the party deciding the person they prefer.

