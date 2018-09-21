FISP coupons arrive in Malawi: Mwanamvekha says distribution starts Oct 8

Minister of Agriculture Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamveka on Friday, September 21 led a team of members from his ministry to welcome this year’s fertiliser coupons for Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) that arrived by Emirates Boeng 777FSKY cargo A6 plane.

In his remarks at Kamuzu International Airport, Mwanamveka said by receiving the four million coupons it means once farmers will plant with the first rains, fertliser shall be readily available when the time for application comes.

“This is a record achievement because it is the first time we have received all the coupons at once and earlier than in the previous years,” said Mwanamvekha

To ensure that right people should receive the fertiliser coupons this year, Mwanamveka said all the beneficiaries shall be required to produce national IDs.

“This will ensure that there is no fraud or corruption because the system will be able to flush out any double beneficiaries,” he said.

He said all the beneficiaries’ will be informed through radios especially the community ones in order to curb fraud and corruption.

The Minister urged members of the public to report to relevant authorities if anyone is found trying to sell the coupons.

“As government we can’t be everywhere, we rely on you people,” he said.

He said government will spend close to MK41.5 billion for the exercise and 1 million people are expected to benefit from the exercise an increase by 100 000 from last year’s figure of 900 000 beneficiaries.

Last growing season the coupons arrived on 29 September while second trench arrived on 13 October but for this year’s all the coupons have arrived at the same time.

A beneficiary is expected to receive 2 bags of NPK fertilizer and two bags of 23:10:5+6s and on top of that they will receive 5kg of maize seed, 7kg of rice and sorghum depending on choice.

