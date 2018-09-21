Lilongwe residents to hold demos over dusty road Oct 1

Frustrated residents of Area 25 in Lilongwe have mobilised to hold what is expected to be first grand residents demonstrations on October 1 2018 against lack of development.

The resident have threatened to close the Nsungwi-Dzenza-Area 49 junction road which they say is dusty, bumpy and has remained unattended for years.

A letter of notice for demonstrations which Nyasa Times has seen, is addressed to Mayor of Lilongwe City Desmond Bikoko, Member of Parliament for the area David Bisnowatty, Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Roads Authority, Office of the President and Cabinet and Police Headquarters.

“It has taken us a very good number of years of endurance from dusty and bumpy road that connect Msungwi area to the main road that join M1 at Kanengo,” reads the letter in part.

“All the residence along this road suffer dust throughout the year as a result sickness of all kind cause of the dust becomes order of the day,”

It says because of several reasons which they highlighted in the letter, the residents have resorted to hold a demonstration to “remind the government by force to give us a tarmac road.”

The notice say all residents of the area will gather at Area 49 junction and chant.

“Take note that the road road that joins M1 road at Kanengo will be closed at Msungwi junction from Area 49 because vigil will take place there until government has responded,” the letter says.

