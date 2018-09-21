Mutharika leaves for UNGA: Malawi leader will be second to deliver speech

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika Friday left for New York, United States, where they are expected to attend the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from Tuesday September 25, 2018 where he is expected to deliver his statement in the afternoon.

According to State House press team which has arrived in New York as part of advance party, the Malawi leader will be the second world leader to deliver a statement after the official opening of the General Debate of the 73rd UNGA on September 25.

Mutharika will speak after Guatemala and followed by Egypt.

This year’s debate is under the theme: ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

Mutharika left Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and said the UNGA gives Malawi delegation an opportunity to engage and re-engage with other key international partners on socio-economic and developmental issues.

Speaking to journalists before boarding the plane, Mutharika said he will co-host and participate in a number of high level meetings and side events during the assembly which include meeting on global peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela; the UN private sector forum; launch of the young people’s agenda; and He or She impact summit.

Mutharika will also speak on Malawi’s initiatives in reducing new Tuberculosis infections; expected to deliver a statement at the high level panel on migration and structural transformation in Africa; another statement on what Malawi has done in ending child marriages at the African Heads of State and Government roundtable discussion; and will also give insights of the initiatives Malawi is making in sensitizing the masses of the effects of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The First Lady will also take part in several side event meetings.

Several dignitaries including Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe, ambassadors and high commissioners, Cabinet ministers, governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and government officials saw Mutharika off.

Five ministers and a deputy minister will form part of Mutharika’s delegation. These include Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Gender, Children Disability and Social Welfare Jean Kalilani, Minister of Labour Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila, Minister of Health and Population AtupeleMuluzi, Minster of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama and deputy minister of Defence Everton Chimulirenji.

The annual general debate, where world leaders take turns to air their views on the proposed theme will run for nine days, under the presidency of Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garce, a national of Ecuador, who was elected in July this year.

The session is expected to end on October 5 2018.

