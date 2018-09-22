Prophet Hara to share pulpit with Rwanda’s Kagame, says Malawi’s youth crucial in 2019 elections

Founder and President of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries, Senior Prophet Justice Hara, who is also the newly appointed Good-will Ambassador for the African Youth Union Commission (AYUC), has urged the youths in Malawi to register so that they vote in the May 2019 tripartite elections.

Malawians will go to the polls next year to usher into office a new President, Members of Parliament and Councillors.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Senior Prophet Hara, the spiritual son of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is also popularly known as Major 1, said the youths must decide who should be their leaders because they are in majority.

“I am appealing to you all to register and vote. Malawi is a youthful nation. As young people, we should be the first to vote to exercise our constitutional right”.

Prophet Hara has also asked the youths to refrain from being used by politicians to perpetrate violence.

His call comes in the wake of the recent incidents of violence during Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections and the burning of two United Transformation Movement (UTM) vehicles by suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres.

“Let us not be used by politicians to advance their interests. Let us have free and peaceful elections in 2019 and that begins with us the youths,” he advised.

Meanwhile, AYUC which is a network of the youths across Africa, will officially confer the prestigious Ambassadorial recognition and Award of Excellence to Senior Prophet Justice Hara during their first ever highly organised conference in Ethiopia.

The conference will be held from 15th to 18th October 2018.

It is called African Youth Mainstreaming Roundtable on the implementation of the African Union Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) focussing on governance, peace and security, social engagement and African Union Agenda 2063 Architecturers.

A letter dated 11th September signed by AYUC Executive Chairperson Carl Oshodi (PhD) which Nyasa Times has seen, indicates that Prophet Hara will be awarded for being one of the young people in Africa who have done a tremendous job in changing many lives.

The life of Prophet Justice Hara is being recognised from his childhood, having risen to be amongst the millionaires in Africa who are able to manage life challenges.

Prophet Hara will share the pulpit with Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, who has been invited to deliver a keynote address during the conference’s gala dinner.

The dinner will be held under the theme; Youth Inclusion in Domesticating the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement-Putting the African Youths First.

Prophet Hara told Nyasa Times that he feels honoured by the recognition, saying God should be praised for singling him out and Malawi in particular.

“I will continue to serve the youths and support them every time they need me,” promised Prophet Hara.

Senior Prophet Justice Hara is one of the famous prophets in Africa that are operating under the anointing of the Holy Spirit to preach and teach the true gospel of GOD.

He has demonstrated youth inclusion in his church and support for the youths by paying for their fees in different universities.

