Ma Blacks cancel DPP Phalombe free show: ‘We are nonpartisan’

Reggae boy band Black Missionaries have cancelled a free show in Phalombe scheduled for Saturday afternoon which was organised by the ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) in order to thwart a political rally to be addressed by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

DPP legislator FeltonMulli had hired Ma Blacks, as they are popularly known, to perform a free show at Nyezerera, near Migowi Trading Centre where Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM) are expected to hold a political rally .

Ma Blacks Frontman Anjiru Fumulani confirmed the cancellation of the show , saying they are prepared to perform any other day but not to clash with another political grouping.

“The show at Phalombe has been cancelled,” said Anjiru.

“We can perform on any other day but not today,” he added.

Anjiru said the performance was deemed to be politically motivated as it was coinciding with the UTM rally.

He could not comment further.

Political and social analysts condemned the move by Mulli to organise the free show which was seen to counter the Chilima rally.

DPP which considers Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo and Chiradzulu as its stronghold is facing mounting pressure from Chilima and UTM who are slowly making in roads in these areas.

The ruling party also organised free distribution of relief maize in Phalombe and Chiradzulu this weekend. Ironically Chilima and UTM are holding political rallies in these two districts starting with Phalombe on Saturday and Chiradzulu on Sunday.

