Malawi families affected by South Africa tanker explosion accident seek assistance

January 1, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Families four Malawians killed in a tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa last week are imploring for support from the governments of Malawi and South Africa.
The four Malawians were among 34 people that lost their lives in the explosion that happened on December 24 in Boksburg South Africa.
Malawi Deputy High Commissioner Panji Chirwa told Enca news that the two affected families are looking forward for support from both their country, and the South Africa authorities.
Chirwa said that one of the dead was a pregnant woman and the families are still very devastated.
A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded when it got stuck underneath an overhead rail track in Boksburg killing eight on the spot and the death toll has been rising since the accident to reach now 34.
A memorial service was held on Friday for those that lost their lives in the explosion.

