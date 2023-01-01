DPP raps Tonse Alliance over high cost of living in 2022
Main opposition party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says Tonse Alliance failed Malawians in 2022 because of high cost of living.
In a press release, the party cites lack of economic leadership.
In its 2022 round-up statement on issued on December 31, 2022, the DPP says lack of economic leadership resulted in the deterioration of the country’s socio-economic status.
The statement signed by the party’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba claims most Malawians lost hope for a better Malawi.
Reads part of the statement: “Almost two years after [Lazarus] Chakwera became President of this country, he has failed completely to govern this country.
“Malawi has a leadership crisis, Malawi has a political crisis and Malawi has an economic crisis.”
Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako was not available for comment but previously the government blamed the covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and global economic meltdown as reasons for economic hardships in the country which has pushed the cost of living drastically up.