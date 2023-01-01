Chakwera promises lean cabinet January 2023

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says he is to hire a new and lean cabinet before the end of this month whose mandate is to deliver on various sectors including the economy.

In his new year address on Monday evening, Dr Chakwera said in the new year, the government will continue to work around the clock towards stimulating and reviving the country’s economy.

“What you can expect to see when the announcement is made is a leaner cabinet, one that is focused on maximising our nation’s limited resources on improving public service delivery, fast tracking public works projects under construction and unlocking the sectors of the economy that have the greatest potential for inclusive growth and shared prosperity, especially in agriculture, tourism and mining. In short, will see a cabinet focused on delivery,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s resolve in fighting corruption and promoting the rule of law.

The Malawi leader has also called for added vigilance in the fight against the cholera outbreak, which has so far killed over 500 people.

President Chakwera said he has directed the Secretary to the President and Cabinet to announce names of what he calls the Presidential Private Sector Council, this week. He says this is a group of private sector leaders with whom he will be interacting directly to appreciate the effectiveness of economic policies.

While extending his goodwill new-year wishes to the country’s citizenry, Dr Chakwera further disclosed that he will present a detailed report on issues of national interest during a State of the Nation Address which is scheduled for next month.

