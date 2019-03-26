Malawi fans want RVG to pack up and go: It is hard to disagree

Malawi national team coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) is waking up to calls from football loving Malawians that he should pack up and go at the expiry of his two-year contract, saying he has dismally failed.

Times Radio on Monday had a topic on its phone-in programme TimesTalk on the Belgian tactician, asking people to air their views on the performance of the RVG.

Monitored by Nyasa Times, the contributors to the programme unanimously agreed that the Flames mentor has to go.

Others were to sarcastic to the Belgian trainer throwing in slurs to express their disapproval of his philosophy to the team —which has seen him register two wins, eight losses and 11 draws.

His contract ends on April 1.

In February this year, the Parliamentary Committee on Social and Community Welfare asked Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to consider firing RVG for failing to steer the Flames to success.

The committee, which oversees sports and social affairs, held the hearing aimed at investigating the Flames’ poor showing following a petition from some concerned football fans

However, RVG argues that he has made “very strong football development for Malawi”

The Belgian said his focus was to groom coaches to be future national team coaches and also to come up with a strong development plan, strategy and philosophy for the future of Malawi football.

He strongly believes he has done the “successfully.”

RVG has since said it is his wish that the current young Flames and Malawi Under-23 squad should be maintained as one group.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu on Friday said FAM executive committee will meet at the end of the month to make a decision.

Nyamilandu has all along backed RVG, saying: “Under him, the Flames now play with flair and panache which shows that despite not winning consistently, the team is making good progress in terms of style of play and it is only a matter of time before the much-needed goals start coming.

“They play a beautiful passing game and it has a tactical discipline where it knows when to freeze and pressurise opponents.”

Malawi football fans want to see the Flames that is improving and having a real go at winning games and taking part in continental tournaments.

