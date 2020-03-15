‘Malawi first’, Bushiri backs inclusive party alliances, ‘not region-based’

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says Malawi is heading towards a disturbing type of regional fragmentation if politicians continue to form electoral alliances based on regions ahead of the fresh presidential election tentatively set for May 19.

The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church made the remark in Times Exclusive television interview he had with maverick broadcaster Brian Banda aired on the Times TV Saturday night.

Bushiri said Malawi needs inclusive political party alliances that aims to unify the country, not divide it.

Currently, United Democratic Front (UDF) and governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) —with stronghold in South Region—are in a political alliance ahead of the fresh elections.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) , with its stronghold in Central Region, and UTM Party, which rules Northern Region, are also in political alliances.

To Bushiri, the political climate of these alliance have a potential to make or break the country.

“The current government has had a big challenge to govern in the North and Central regions because there are reports that their development policies favour Southern Region.

“If you look at the opposition alliance [UTM and MCP], the story is the same. If they get power, they will have challenges to govern Southern Region,” he said.

The ECG leader has since called on political leaders to practice politics of inclusivity for the sake of building the nation.

“We need leaders that should put Malawi first and see nation building as a prime need. The same policies they use to keep their preferred regions happy; they should also extend them to other regions,” he said.

Asked which party is he going to vote for, Bushiri said: “I am for political alliances that unifies the country. Not only that. I need political alliances that will remain intact even after winning elections.

“I am tired of alliances that only aims at winning elections and then, eventually, disbands putting the nation on a turmoil.”

Meanwhile, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and his UTM counterpart Saulos Chilima—the duo that secured the landmark judgement by the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election on February 3 2020— will formally announce their alliance this week and expected to disclose how they will share power in the event of winning the vote.In the run-up to the annulled presidential election, Chakwera partnered former president Joyce Banda and her People’s Party (PP) as well as the country’s former vice-president Khumbo Kachali and his Freedom Party. The partnership between MCP and the two is still intact.

