MEC says expect ‘shortcuts’ to fresh elections: 50%+1 system will not be used
Private practice lawyer Tamanda Chokhotho hired by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said fresh presidential elections will proceed as ordered by the High Court but said there will be some shortcuts to ensure processes are done.
Chokhotho said MEC would respect the Constitutional Court ruling to hold the fresh presidential elections within 150 days from February 3 as the court directed following Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal dismissing MEC application for the court to stop electoral processes until the appeal case is heard.
“This means that the electoral process needs to be expedited. Let’s hope that all will end well. As the Supreme Court has said they will have to rework their calendar to fit in the period that has been ordered by the court,” said Chokhotho.
On her part, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah told delegates to the National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting in Blantyre on Friday the electoral body is not ready to hold fresh presidential elections on May 19 2020 as proposed by Parliament.
Among others, Ansah told delegates from different political parties, civil society organisations, religious groups, academia, the commission’s registration kits can only work in six phases of 14 days each as set out by the law.
This means that the registration exercise can only take place in a minimum of 84 days while there are only 62 days before May 19.
“The law provides that registration will be done for a minimum of 14 days. Since that is the law, we cannot do otherwise but do the registration in 14 days but we have a limited number of equipment and that will allow us to have six phases,” said Ansah.
Ansah, who is also a Supreme Court of Appeal judge, said in the fresh election, MEC would use the existing laws that it used in 2019 meaning that it will use the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) system to determine the winner and not 50 percent plus one vote rule as directed by the Constitutional Court.
This, she said, was because the bills that Parliament amended were yet to be assented to by President Peter Mutharika.
Further, Ansah said the 50 percent plus one rule will not be applicable because it was an interpretation of a lower court (High Court) arguing the Supreme Court of Appeal already ruled during the 1999 elections on what majority votes meant.
Said Ansah: “As we are today, the law that is applicable and the law that the commission can use to go ahead with fresh elections is the law that was there in 2019 because the amendments that were made to the electoral laws have not yet been assented to.
“There is also a Supreme Court interpretation of Section 80 (2) and according to practice, the Supreme Court Judgement is more binding than the High Court judgement. So the commission does not have a clear way forward on what law to apply and what should be done. [But] the law that is there today is the law which we will use.”
MEC's request that fresh elections should be held in October was rejected by the court.
Am I missing something here, in another headline MEC hired South African lawyers (at taxpayers expense) because Malawian lawyers refused to take their case, but in this story Tamanda Chokhotho is speaking ‘as private lawyer MEC hired’. Someone enlighten me, unless Tamanda Chokhotho is a foreign name as well..
MEC are in this situation because of arrogance, if they had started the election preparations as soon as the concourt gave the ruling they would not have been in the situation they are in now. But because mai Madando in her capacity as Supreme Court judge thought that she is smarter that the concourt judges and therefore she will be able to stop the ruling in its tracks. The truth of the matter is that MEC has only started preparing for the elections last week after the Supreme Court ruling not to give them the stay order they had applied… Read more »
Kokakoka, nyasalanda wavuta. Mphira zayamba kununkha. Auze ansah, concourt 5 amaziyesa madolo by reinterpretation of majority. AMalawi osaziwa malamulo asiyeni. Iwo a kuganizabe kuti all past presidents were not dully elected, ndipo mcp is still the legitimate ruling party.
kkkkkkkk that is the Iron Lady I know ,
This woman called Ansah has already started her tricks. MEC /APM had 150 days to start preparing. Now she’s complaining they only have 62 days. Parliament were quick to make the amendments, long time ago in compliance with the court ruling. Whereas APM has been sitting on the bills for more than 21 days deliberately trying to buy time. And APM has been further been non complaint with the ConCourt ruling by not acting on parliaments recommendations on MEC Commissioners. This woman and APM deserve harsh punishments once DPP gets kicked out of government. Ansah has not got the powers… Read more »
uhhhhh malume be realistic dont things as simple as you may think! Cili kunzako chigwire nyanga
Mayiwa akufuna nkhondo tsopano. Makhothi akuonetsani kuti malamulo simukuwadziwa Mayi Ansaha ngaljale muli Judge,nde lero mukuti muyendera malamulo a kale. Kodi apa zilutanthauza kuti mwalimbikra kuyendeta chisankho chinanco ndi Alfandika wanuyo? Nkhondotu iyi mayi mukuyiputayi. Tayesani tione m’memne zithere. A Malawi siopusa, ndipo zolinga zanu sizitheka.
Tadziwonani khope ngati osambitsa maliro. Both Kachitungwi Alfandika and Madando Ansah are the epitome of evils. They are agents of dark world to which they offer blood of Malawians.