Malawi football season will spill over to next year – FAM

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has given direction on football calendar that has been disrupted globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the association is committed to host all football competition as planned in the 2020 calendar once football resumes.

President of FAM, Walter Nyamilandu, said on Tuesday that the season – ehich was scheduled to kick off on 21st March 2020 – will go ahead with some adjustments to the fixtures.

“Bearing in mind that it is not yet known as to when football will resume, FAM has resolved that the season will only go ahead with some adjustments to the fixtures and allow the season to spill over to next year if the delay is within six months (April to September 2020),” said Nyamilandu.

He said if the delay is of more than six months, the football season will be considered to have been lost and FAM will start planning for another season.

“If the delay is of more than 6 months, that is October and beyond, the season will be considered to have been lost and FAM will start planning for another season which would start January 2021,” Nyamilandu said.

With the uncertainty surrounding the kickoff dates, all teams in the top flight football suspended training sessions, with some of them advising their players to train from home. The Covid-19 saw both European and African countries suspending their football calendars as one way of preventing the spread of the virus.

