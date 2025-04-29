“Malawi for Malawians”: People First Foundation Rallies Youth to Lead Local Solutions

A newly registered nonprofit, People First Foundation (PFF), is calling on young Malawians to rise up, shift their mindset, and take the lead in solving the country’s challenges—using homegrown solutions rooted in Malawi’s unique context.

Speaking at a volunteer induction event held on Saturday, PFF Executive Director Lumbani Kaunda emphasized the foundation’s mission to empower youth, amplify their voices, and promote their active involvement in national decision-making and inclusive education.

“The time is over for Malawians to sit back and wait for foreign solutions. We have the capacity and the answers right here in our communities,” said Kaunda.

PFF aims to nurture a generation of self-driven leaders through workshops, mentorships, and training programs that build confidence, critical thinking, and decision-making skills. Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are also key pillars of the foundation’s approach.

In addition to leadership development, PFF plans to advocate for youth rights, boost civic engagement, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The foundation is also rolling out educational initiatives, including fundraising campaigns to support underprivileged secondary and university students.

One of its flagship projects will be the establishment of a free nursery school in Mzuzu, offering early childhood education to children from low-income families who cannot afford tuition fees.

Kaunda stressed that the organisation operates independently of political parties and remains firmly non-partisan.

“We want to build a Malawi where young people from all backgrounds can come together and drive real, lasting change—without political interference,” he said.

New volunteer Georgina Phiri shared her excitement about joining the foundation, saying it aligned with her passion for serving the nation.

“As a young person, I feel compelled to contribute to Malawi’s development. This organisation gives me a platform to do just that,” she said.

With a diverse and growing network of volunteers, People First Foundation is positioning itself as a fresh force for youth-led change in Malawi—one that believes in local minds solving local problems.

