EDITORIAL: Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu–A Promising Start That Needs Urgent Legal Grounding

Vice-President Dr. Michael Usi may have stolen headlines on Sunday with the high-energy launch of his Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu movement-turned-political-party at Masintha Ground. But behind the fanfare, a glaring legal oversight threatens to undermine the entire initiative: the party is not officially registered under the Political Parties Act.

This is not a trivial administrative lapse. It is a serious misstep that raises questions about the leadership’s preparedness to participate meaningfully in Malawi’s democratic process—especially with the September 16 General Election fast approaching.

Registrar of Political Parties Kizito Tenthani confirmed that Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party is not among the 23 officially registered political parties. According to the Political Parties Act, a party cannot operate or present candidates unless it is fully registered—a process that requires, among other things, proof of district-wide membership, a formal constitution, a published manifesto, and a compliant application submitted by designated office bearers.

For a movement that aspires to bring fresh leadership and challenge the status quo, failing to meet such basic legal requirements sends the wrong message. It suggests poor planning, a lack of internal coordination, or worse, a disregard for the very laws a political party seeks to uphold and possibly govern under.

Moreover, the evasive responses from both Dr. Usi and interim Secretary General Happy Kondowe, who asked for more time and then went silent, further compound public concern. If the party is truly ready to “move ahead,” as Kondowe claimed, then it must begin by fulfilling its foundational obligations—starting with legal registration and compliance with the National Planning Commission requirements.

The Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu movement captured attention because of its populist appeal and Usi’s charismatic leadership. But inspiration alone will not win elections—organization, legal compliance, and institutional credibility will.

Malawians deserve political parties that not only promise change but demonstrate competence and respect for the rule of law. The leadership of Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu must therefore act with urgency and transparency to complete the registration process, disclose their manifesto to the public, and clarify their electoral intentions.

Anything less will render the Sunday spectacle just another political sideshow—colorful, perhaps, but ultimately inconsequential.

The clock is ticking. It’s time to do the needful.

