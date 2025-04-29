Book Review: How to Make Money Grow on Trees – A Rooted Guide to African Personal Finance

With a title that promises magic—How to Make Money Grow on Trees—Tendai M. Shaba’s book grabs attention. But beneath the playful metaphor lies a grounded, no-nonsense guide to personal finance, tailored for readers navigating the economic realities of Malawi and the broader African continent.

Shaba, a Malawian author with a business administration background, cuts through financial jargon with refreshing clarity. His mission? To demystify money management for everyday people—especially those in resource-constrained environments. From budgeting and saving to investing and retirement planning, Shaba breaks down complex topics using real-life stories drawn from Malawian markets and farms.

Take, for example, the Lilongwe trader who gains financial stability through consistent saving, or the smallholder farmer who invests profits back into the land. These practical examples root the book’s lessons in day-to-day African life, making abstract financial principles feel accessible and achievable.

Shaba is a firm believer in financial literacy as a transformative tool—particularly in a country like Malawi, where only 34% of adults have access to formal financial services, according to the World Bank. His book fills a critical gap, offering readers simple, actionable tools for improving their financial health, whether they’re in rural Malawi or urban centers across Zimbabwe, Zambia, or Tanzania.

What sets How to Make Money Grow on Trees apart is its conversational tone. Shaba speaks the reader’s language, using analogies like comparing compound interest to a maize crop that multiplies with each season. His storytelling is peppered with local idioms and cultural references, making the material relatable—though readers outside Southern Africa may find the regional focus a bit narrow.

The book speaks directly to farmers, market traders, and small entrepreneurs—the backbone of Malawi’s economy. In a country where agriculture dominates and economic growth is on the rise, Shaba’s financial advice is timely and relevant. His practical strategies for saving and investing resonate in communities where access to formal banking is limited but ambition is high.

Technology also gets a nod. Shaba highlights mobile banking and digital finance as game-changers, especially for rural communities. He’s cautiously optimistic—championing the potential of fintech while warning about fraud and misinformation. This balanced view aligns with fintech trends across Africa, from Ghana to Rwanda.

Sustainability isn’t an afterthought, either. Shaba encourages investments in eco-friendly, community-driven agricultural projects. In a climate-vulnerable country like Malawi, this is more than good advice—it’s a necessity. He also addresses the gender gap, dedicating a chapter to the unique financial hurdles faced by women, offering tools to help them build independence and resilience.

Of course, the book isn’t without its limitations. It focuses narrowly on individual financial strategies, with little discussion of broader systemic issues like infrastructure or regulation. And while its Malawian lens is a strength, readers from West or East Africa might find fewer culturally specific examples to connect with. For more advanced readers or financial professionals, the book may feel too introductory.

Still, that’s by design. Shaba’s target audience is the everyday reader—those new to managing money, looking for a simple yet effective roadmap. His strength lies in turning financial literacy into a relatable, empowering conversation, grounded in real African experiences.

In a region where financial inclusion remains a challenge, How to Make Money Grow on Trees stands out as an accessible, practical, and much-needed guide. It won’t teach you to literally grow money—but it just might help you plant the seeds of financial stability.

