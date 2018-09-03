Malawi foreign legion jetting in for Morocco match

South Africa-based trio of captain Limbikani Mzava, Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr and their Mozambican-based colleague Richard Mbulu have joined the Flames in the countdown to next Saturday in 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Rabat against hosts Morocco.

Mzava jetted in the country on Monday while Mhango, Phiri and Mbulu arrived on Sunday.

Coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said blossoming defender Precious Sambani and Under-20 national team forward Peter Banda, who were in Belgium for trials at Club Brugge, were also expected late on Monday so too Japan-based attacker Jabulani Linje.

The other Mozambique based players Charles Swini, Frank and John Banda are only expected to join the squad on Tuesday or Wednesday as their teams had games on Monday.

Meanwhile, RVG has confirmed that Be Forward Wanderers playmaker Yamikani Chester, who was not in the initial 25-member provisional squad released at the weekend, has been recalled.

“We saw that he was able to play in the derby which means he is fit and his performance was also outstanding.

“Added to that, some players that we were expecting have not yet arrived, so we had to make up for that as well,” he said.

The team resumed training on Monday in Blantyre and is scheduled to depart for Morocco on Wednesday.

In Group B , Malawi are joint leaders with reigning African champions Cameroon following their 1-0 victories over Comoros and Morocco, respectively.

The Flames are expected to leave on Wednesday next week.

The full squad is as follows

Goalkeepers: Charles Swini, Brighton Munthali, Rabson Chienda

Defenders: Denis Chembezi,Stanley Sanudi,Limbikani Mzava,John Lanjesi, Yamikani Fodya, Precious Sambani Sambani, Peter Cholopi, Gomezgani Chirwa.

Midfielders: Gerald Phiri,John Banda, Rafick Namwera,Alfred Junior Manyozo,Peter Banda, Frank Banda,Felix Zulu, Righteous Banda.

Strikers: Jabulani Linje, Richard Mbulu, Gabadinho Mhango, Atusaye Nyondo,Chiukepo Msowoya, Patrick Phiri.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :