Mzuni’s Ghanaian striker hopeful of sealing a major deal

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Football Club’s Ghanaian soccer professional player, Michael Tetteh says he is hopeful that he will sign for one of the big clubs in the country following his impressive form during the current TNM Super League.

Tetteh has scored five goals had an unsuccessful one year stint with Lilongwe based giants, Silver Strikers last year before being declared a surplus to requirement.

The striker has rediscovered his form at the ‘Green Intellectuals’ where he has for two times been awarded man of the match recognition against Nyasa Big Bullets and Civo Sporting football clubs respectively.

In an interview, Tetteh said he failed to make the grade last season at the Area 47 outfit because he was relatively new in the country and was not used to the type of football played in the country.

“It was difficult to perform at Silver Strikers because I had just come in the country and had no any idea of the type of football that is played in the country. I am happy that as you can observe, my performance has greatly improved this season as I am slowly settling down and understanding the football philosophy of the country,” he said.

Tetteh said he is hopeful of signing for a big club in the country in the next season so that he competes for honours at higher levels.

“My aim is to score 10 goals in this season and improve my overall performance so that I attract interest from big clubs like Silver Strikers, Nyasa Big Bullets or Be Forward Wanderers,” the 19 year old, Accra born striker disclosed.

Coach for Mzuni FC, Gilbert Chirwa described the striker as one of the best in the country and that he could compete for honours at any team on the local stage.

“He is an important player to our team and I believe he can as well play well at any team in the country. As a team, we are happy to have him and hope he can help us survive relegation,” he pointed out.

Mzuni FC are currently on position 14 with 18 points after playing 19 games in the TNM Super League.

