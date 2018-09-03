Lilongwe City Council staff call off strike

Staff at Lilongwe City Council have called off a strike over pay rise after ministry of Local Government approved an average 25 per cent pay rise.

The staff had warned management that the strike would be in full swing from Monday but on Sunday the ministry approved the pay rise.

A staff member who did not want to be named said the ministry approved the new salaries on Sunday and the new salaries are effective July 31.

“The letter demanding the pay rise has been with the ministry for three months but they decided to respond positively just a day before the strike was supposed to start,” he said.

A visit by Nyasa Times to Civic offices in Lilongwe proved that all members of staff were in their working stations.

The source said the 25 per cent is just an average pay rise per centage, saying some will get the 25 per cent while others will get less depending on grades and how much they get per month.

The lowest paid at the council gets K40, 000 per month.

