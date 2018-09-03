MEC rules out census to affect voter registration exercise

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has ruled out the population and census which has started on Monday across the country, will affect the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Malawians in some parts of the country will now have to undergo two crucial exercises, the population and census and voter registration currently in phase five in Neno, Balaka, Mulanje, Thyolo and Luchenza Township.

MEC charperson Jane Ansah said these are two different registration exercises and cannot affect each other.

“After all, during the population and census, people will be registered in their homes,” she said.

Commenting on the voter registration exercise in Mulanje where she visited on Monday, Ansah was very impressed that most centres started on a good note, registering over 300 people in first hour.

“The turn up has been very impressive. This is what we have been expecting,” she said.

MEC officials are visiting some centres in the south to appreciate how the voter registration exercise is going on ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

