Supreme Court of Malawi set to give verdict on DPP, Karim case Sept 14

The Supreme Court of Appeal has reserved its ruling on the K145 million dubious donation from Indian businessman Zameer Karim and the ruling party to September 14 after lawyers from both parties argued in court that Youth and Society (YAS) has no interest in the case.

This follows a High Court ruling which threw out Youth and Society on the case, saying the non-governmental organization has no sufficient interest in the case.

Youth and Society dragged Karim’s Pioneer Investments and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to court after Pioneer Investments deposited a K145 million into the account of the DPP soon after Pioneer got a K3 billion cheque dubiously from a police food ration irregular deal.

On Monday, lawyers for both Pioneer Investments and DPP battled it out in the Supreme Court in Blantyre to convince a panel of judges to throw away the Youth and Society application to have the money given back to government coffers.

Pioneer Investments managed to get the K145 million after its freeze was listed by the High Court without the knowledge of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Financial Intelligence Unit raising fears of close collusion on the matter between the DPP and Pioneer Investments.

