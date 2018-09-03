Screen all aspiring candidates, Kaliati tells UTM officials

United Transformation Movement (UTM) secretary general Patricia Kaliati has told movement officials to screen and vet carefully all aspiring candidates for various positions, saying some of them have been sent by the ruling party to infiltrate the movement.

Kaliati said this during a rally on Sunday which UTM leader Saulos Chilina held in Ntcheu.

“We have information that some of these people joining us and seeking positions in the party have been sent by the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party). They want to infiltrate our movement and start causing problems so be careful, be on the look out please,” she said.

Chilima said the movement, which is now a registered political party, will go for a convention any time soon where office bearers will be elected.

He said soon after the elective convention, the movement will go for primary elections to elect people who will represent the party during the 2019 elections on positions of members of parliament and ward councilors.

Kaliati also told movement officials against name calling or castigation of political opponents during the campaign, saying UTM was to play a clean campaign.

She said officials should be telling people what Chilima and UTM would do for Malawians once voted into power.

