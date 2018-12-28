Malawi Forum in South Africa salute Bushiri family for rare festive treat

Leadership of Malawi Forum in South Africa has saluted Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife for hosting hundreds of Malawians in South Africa at their hotel for Christmas celebrations.

The couple invited over 300 Malawians to their five-star hotel in South Africa on 26 December where they were treated to a luncheon, dinner and an afternoon of music and dance.

Spokesperson for Malawi Forum Jessica Banda said it’s rare, in these days of economic meltdown, to have a family that manages to dig deeper into their accounts and host more than 300 people during festive season.

“This is awesome and we will always remain indebted to their generosity,” she said.

Prophet Bushiri is the patron of the Malawi Forum, a social grouping of Malawians living in South Africa meant to help each other in times of need.

Just in this year, the Bushiris, through Malawi Forum, have helped so many Malawians through medical bills, legal fees, reptriation of funerals and also providing employment opportunities.

The event started around 2 pm with a luncheon where local Malawian dish, which is also served at the hotel, was the order of the moment.

Bushiri and his wife joined the treat around 4 for an interaction which mostly involved live bands.

The couple flew a local Mingoli band from Lilongwe to dish out the best of traditional songs.

Other renowned artists that performed including Wendy Harawa, Onesimus, Gregory and the sensational Lawi.

In his speech Bushiri, who spoke on behalf of his wife who was the guest of honor, said: “They had planned to have their vacation in Dubai but she (wife, prophetess Mary Bushiri) changed her mind and advised we invite different Malawians to our hotel and have a great time with them.”

Bushiri added that he and his wife are so passionate in their love for Malawians and they will never stop supporting them.

The couple also took the opportunity of the event to advise Malawians to be very careful during this period of campaign as many people will be coming, in form of charity and goodwill, to deceive them.

The event, which was covered live on Rainbow TV, ended around 8 pm with dinner.

