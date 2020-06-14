Malawi fresh elections polling date may be shifted from June 23 – Kachale
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has not ruled out seeking extension of the fresh presidential election date because of logistical challenges ahead of the court sanctioned poll on June 23, saying they want to deliver a credible election.
Kachale said this during a new conference on Saturday in Lilongwe —the first one after being appointed on June 7 2020.
“Our wish is to approach everything professionally and we have trust in key stakeholders and also the people of Malawi,” said Kachale, the High Court Judge who has replaced Justice of Appeal Jane Ansah – who was accused of mismanaging the nullified 2019 presidential election..
“That is why on the challenges that we have found on the ground, we have taken an initiative to engage the candidates to let them know of the challenges,” he added.
He said MEC ordered 72,000 security seals padlocks which are yet to arrive into the country, 72, 000 plastic security seals which are not yet in the country, 15,000 polling booths which have not yet arrived and 12, 000 rubber bands which are yet to arrive.
Kachale also said the commission has not sent officials and other stakeholders to physically inspect the printing of ballot papers in Dubai due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown and travel restrictions.
He however said the printing of the ballot papers has started and he was upbeat the ballot papers would be in the country on June 19.
Kachale also said apart from facing a deficit of about K8 billion, delayed disbursement of funding is another challenge which is affecting some of the activities.
He cited, as an example, the training of presiding officers which was to start by June 8, but only commenced on Saturday as a case of the implication of delayed funding.
Kachale pleaded with Malawians to avoid suspicion and give the new commission, including two controversial commissioners—Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje—who were in the old commission that was declared incompetent by both the court and the Public Appointments Committee (PAC), a benefit of doubt.
No problem for extension as everybody knew this going to happen
Tactics included
1. Delay Asaaa to resign so that the new commissioner will not be able to manage within one month of appointment
2. Delay appoimtment of commissioners so that it will be difficulty for them to carry out their work within one month
3. I beg the commissioner to inspect printed materials here @ 100% check on each document requirering inspection since now travel is restricted
Extension or no extension, we are going to vote. We have a date with destiny.
I do not understand why as a country we can not adopt what the esteemed Justice Twea said with regard to terms of presidents elected through fresh presidential elections: they need not be term-presidents i.e they serve the remainder of the term (just as MPs & Councillors elected through bye-elections or re-runs) which gives us a lot more flexiblity in holding FPE’s!!!
It’s all because of mfiti yapita ija and her friend who is clinging to power delaying the process deliberately. Anya awona. Agwa nayo. Elections will take place on 23rd or a later date properly arrived at.
So far so good Dr Chifundo.
Mcp has already lost.
And you don’t even know that the election is not about MCP but Tonse Alliance. You hate MCP so much???
Zimvereni mu mtolo a OPPOSITION.
Am already suspicious,why the government does not want to give enough money,these are delay tactics.Dpp is useless, and in our history they will be have a bad name.Do not shift the day coz once you do, you are doing what they want.People like Munthalika should not be voted into power. Peter Munthalika is doing more harm to our country than good things.
It is understandable, considering the time the new chairperson has been appointed and number of days left. But the extension must not exceed 21 days, unless you request reintroduction of the presidential council.
MEC is the legit organization with a mandate to decide on which date ts best for them to hold credible election in the country. With a parliament to decide a polling date was wrong because there definitely was conflict of interest.
Ok.