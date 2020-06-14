I stand with Chief Justice, Kaliati to reveal about ‘Midnight 6’ — Malawi VP Chilima
As criticism mounts over the Executive’s move to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to immediately proceed on leave, pending retirement, the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima has said that he stands with the head of the Judiciary.
Chilima, wh is also UTM Party leader and running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera in the June 23 fresh elections, in a televised political rally on Saturday condemned Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, for a public notice dated July 12 2020, that stated the Chief Justice (CJ) would proceed on leave with immediate effect, pending retirement.
“Malawi is governed by laws. We will not be intimidated by these threats. I as Vice-President stand in solidarity with the Chief Justice and everyone who is being threatened,” said Chilima on Saturday at a rally at Ganya in his Ntcheu home district at the end of a whistle-stop tour.
Chilima said he has evidence that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) , which he dumped in 2018, are scheming to remove Nyirenda and place in a control freak as head of the Judiciary, a key arm of government.
He claimed that President Mutharika has resorted to threatening everyone in order to hold on in power.
“Apulofesa [Professor Mutharika], stop issuing these threats to intimidate people. Malawians are tired of your rule and want elections to take place,” said upfront talking Chilima.
Chilima said it is not strange that Mutharika is attacking judges and disrespecting court rulings as he has a history of disrespecting rule of law, citing the his role in an alleged attempt to usurp power from former vice-president Joyce Banda following the death of president Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012 well known as “Midnight 6”.
He said: “One of those on Midnight Six is with us in UTM, secretary general Patricia Kaliati. She will reveal everything at another day.”
Nyasa Times understands that if Tonse Alliance win the elections, it wants to bring back the treason case against Midnight Six.
One of the lawyers in Tonse Alliance said as a matter of law, any case can be resurrected, especially where evidence could have been discontinued without conviction.
President Peter Mutharika has publicly attacked the Judiciary, accusing the High Court’s Constitutional Court (ConCourt) and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal for nullifying last year’s presidential election, and upholding of the same judgement of overthrowing his “elected” government.
At a public rally in Ndirande, Blantyre, on Saturday Mutharika continued the attack on the Judiciary, accusing it of conniving with opposition political parties to overthrow his government.
We have such a humble president. If it was KAGAME, you may have been forgotten in this living world. Executive, judiciary and parliament have to work hand in in hand. But remember, Executive is a boss.
There a lot of places Andrew Nyirenda can go for his holiday, there is a place called Maldives very beautiful. Or can to kaya mawa in likoma very beautiful. I wonder how the opposition don’t want an 64 year old judge to go and enjoy himself in long street capetown or Las Vegas watching naked ladies dancing on a pole. At 64 the chief justice deserves a holiday.
So what? He gave you an election so you protect his job.
This President has BEEN CONDEMNED by World Leaders and the Common Wealth of Jurists for his remarks of the Judiciary. Mr. President YOU WILL NOT be welcome outside Malawi for attempting to create Anarchy an discredit the RULE of LAW and Democracy in Malawi. Truly a sick twisted individual VOTE CHANGE
Kaliati, you are just reminding people of your bad past. Just be quiet.
What Chilima is telling the nation is becoming interesting. People have for a long time been wondering and not very sure about what transpired for Bingu Wa Mutharika to die so suddenly, then the plotting of sending him/dead body to South Africa and the exact date our President died. Apart from Kaliati telling the UTM supporters at a meeting, we would suggest if she could be requested to officially do the same to an investigation board to establish the truth because telling it at a political meeting will not be official. Well done Dr. Chilima for wanting the citizens of… Read more »
People please spare us your rhetorics last time it was Masangwi threatening to reveal something today its Mache about to reveal the Midnight Six saga. But why wait and not tell us now something you hiding which nay boomerang on yourself? The law expert maybe correct and Mache stands to be charged with concealing evedwnce so please warn her too
Munthalika’s time is up,he should retire now.zimuyipira zinthu kukubweraku.
Kulira kulira basi. Atibela volume 6 coming soon. Like it or not the nepotistic basterd Nyirenda is gone. Ralph kasambara bail to be revoked soon. Boma ndi boma basi.the powers that be.Nyekhwe!!!