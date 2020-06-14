I stand with Chief Justice, Kaliati to reveal about ‘Midnight 6’ — Malawi VP Chilima

As criticism mounts over the Executive’s move to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to immediately proceed on leave, pending retirement, the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima has said that he stands with the head of the Judiciary.

Chilima, wh is also UTM Party leader and running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera in the June 23 fresh elections, in a televised political rally on Saturday condemned Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, for a public notice dated July 12 2020, that stated the Chief Justice (CJ) would proceed on leave with immediate effect, pending retirement.

“Malawi is governed by laws. We will not be intimidated by these threats. I as Vice-President stand in solidarity with the Chief Justice and everyone who is being threatened,” said Chilima on Saturday at a rally at Ganya in his Ntcheu home district at the end of a whistle-stop tour.

Chilima said he has evidence that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) , which he dumped in 2018, are scheming to remove Nyirenda and place in a control freak as head of the Judiciary, a key arm of government.

He claimed that President Mutharika has resorted to threatening everyone in order to hold on in power.

“Apulofesa [Professor Mutharika], stop issuing these threats to intimidate people. Malawians are tired of your rule and want elections to take place,” said upfront talking Chilima.

Chilima said it is not strange that Mutharika is attacking judges and disrespecting court rulings as he has a history of disrespecting rule of law, citing the his role in an alleged attempt to usurp power from former vice-president Joyce Banda following the death of president Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012 well known as “Midnight 6”.

He said: “One of those on Midnight Six is with us in UTM, secretary general Patricia Kaliati. She will reveal everything at another day.”

Nyasa Times understands that if Tonse Alliance win the elections, it wants to bring back the treason case against Midnight Six.

One of the lawyers in Tonse Alliance said as a matter of law, any case can be resurrected, especially where evidence could have been discontinued without conviction.

President Peter Mutharika has publicly attacked the Judiciary, accusing the High Court’s Constitutional Court (ConCourt) and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal for nullifying last year’s presidential election, and upholding of the same judgement of overthrowing his “elected” government.

At a public rally in Ndirande, Blantyre, on Saturday Mutharika continued the attack on the Judiciary, accusing it of conniving with opposition political parties to overthrow his government.

