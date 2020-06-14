Mutharika positive to win, says ‘Nyekhwe’ awaits Malawi opposition: Hits at Chilima over ‘shooting’

President Peter Mutharika has said he is confident to win a second term in the court-sanction fresh presidential slated for June 23 and that the opposition should expect crashing in the vote, saying in local new political slang “azawona Nyekhwe.”

Mutharika, who is also a torch-bearer for the DPP-UDF alliance, was speaking on Saturday at Nyambadwe ground in Blantyre after launching construction works of stadia for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

He said “on June 23 or after opposition azawona Nyekhwe [will be trimmed to size with a defeat.]”

Mutharika accused opposition UTM Party leaders of hiring assailants that stoned him in Ndirande last month.

The motorcade was stoned in Ndirande Township on May 7 2020 during a whistle-stop he undertook with his running mate Atupele Muluzi, after presenting his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“The people who stoned me on the nominations date were not members from Ndirande Township, but they were 39 men hired by UTM leaders and were given K1 000 each to stone me,” he said.

“But I will not revenge that savage attacks. I will defeat them through the ballot,” said Mutharika extremely positive of winning re-election.

Mutharika said once voted into power he will continue with development projects that are spread across the country.

He also accused the UTM leader Chilima for allowing his body guard to shoot people in Machinga, allegations which UTM has dismissed.

