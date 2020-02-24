Malawi fresh elections set for May 19 2020: Parliment passes Electoral Reforms Bill

The fresh presidential election, which the Constitutional Court ordered after nullifying the May 21 2019 presidential polls results, will be held on May 19 2020 after Parliament on Monday passed the Electoral Reforms Bill facilitating the schedule of the new vote.

Subsequently, the next general election will be held on Tuesday, May 21 2025, meaning MPs and councilors will stay for six years in office.

Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament presented a Constitutional Amendment Bill tabled by its chairperson Kezzie Msukwa with a proposal to add Section 80A to the Constitution but it was rejected.

It proposed dates for fresh election, procedure for rerun/runoff.

But on Monday, Parliament amended Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act to include this provision so that it can pass via simple majority not two-thirds required for Constitutional Amendment.

The move follows the Constitutional Court order of February 3 which nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over irregularities.

The development also means that the National Assembly and Local Government authorities, elected during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, shall stand constitutionally dissolved on March 20 2025.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :