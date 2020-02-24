Sulumba returns to Civo

Striker Muhammad Sulumba will play for Civo Service United in the 2020 TNM Super League season after hitting a snag in Vietnam.

Sulumba, a former Bullets forward, left Civo Service United for Vietnam where he was seeking employment as a football player but no team in Vietnam was interested to let him sign for his services.

The player therefore returned to Lilongwe on Monday and the General Secretary for Civo Service United, Ronald Chiwaula, said Sulumba was directly returning to his club; quashing rumours that were circulating that the centre forward was going to join Be Forward Wanderers from Vietnam.

“Let me categorically state here that if there was any team that was dreaming to sign Muhammad Sulumba, they should forget. The player is returning to Civo to continue scoring goals for the club as he was doing in the 2019 season.

“It’s clear that Sulumba’s contract at Civo will be extended,” retorted Chiwaula.

Sulumba made his own name when he was playing for Nyasa Big Bullets where he was a scoring machine before relocating to Lilongwe.

