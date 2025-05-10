Malawi Gears Up for the Biggest Gospel Show of the Year: Ada Ehi & Lizzie Munthali to Headline Favour Gospel Concert!

Get ready, Malawi — the countdown has begun for the most anticipated gospel event of the year! On May 31, the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe will come alive with praise, power, and unforgettable performances at the Favour Gospel Concert.

International gospel sensation Ada Ehi, all the way from Nigeria, will grace the stage for the first time ever in Malawi — and she’s not coming alone. Sharing the spotlight is Malawi’s fast-rising star Lizzie Munthali, who has been named co-headliner of the night, marking a major moment in her blossoming music journey.

The event is proudly organized by celebrated gospel musician and powerhouse promoter Wendy Harawa under Jacob Events, known for bringing global gospel icons like Travis Greene and Rebecca Malope to Malawi.

“This year, we are taking it to the next level. Ada Ehi is our main act, and she will be ministering alongside incredible local talents,” said Harawa at a vibrant press briefing held at BICC. “This isn’t just a concert — it’s a night of transformation, worship, and celebration of God’s goodness.”

Harawa emphasized that the goal is not just entertainment but impact — uplifting souls through music while also empowering local artists, particularly the youth.

“We are proud to give Lizzie Munthali a platform to shine. We believe in raising the next generation of gospel ministers, and this concert is part of that mission,” she added.

Ada Ehi, known globally for her hits like Congratulations, I Overcame, and I Testify, is expected to draw thousands of worshippers hungry for both inspiration and revival.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement. “This is what we’ve been praying for! Seeing Ada Ehi live in Malawi is a dream come true,” wrote gospel enthusiast Madalitso Ndovie on Facebook.

With preparations in full swing, ticket details and full artist line-up will be announced soon. One thing is certain — Favour Gospel Concert 2025 will be a night to remember.

Mark your calendars: May 31. BICC. Ada Ehi. Lizzie Munthali. Favour Gospel Concert.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!