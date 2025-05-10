“Bulldozer” Chimwendo Invades Nkhotakota with a Powerhouse Plan for Mwansambo

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General and political powerhouse Richard “Bulldozer” Chimwendo Banda stormed Senior Chief Mwansambo’s territory in Nkhotakota on Saturday with an ambitious and uncompromising development agenda—signaling that the Chakwera administration means business.

Addressing a charged crowd at a development rally held at Kasangadzi Primary School, Chimwendo declared that the long-awaited road connecting Mwansambo to the Lakeshore Area will finally be constructed under President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s watch.

“The days of empty promises are over. Under President Chakwera, and with me as your Bulldozer, this road will be built. We’re clearing the path for development,” he said to loud cheers.

Chimwendo, known for his no-nonsense approach to service delivery, emphasized that the Chakwera government will fast-track piped water installation in the area—well ahead of the 2025 polls.

“Water is a right, not a privilege. We won’t let our people drink alongside animals. We’re bringing water to your doorsteps,” he declared.

On food security, the MCP Secretary General revealed that billions of kwacha have already been allocated to feed communities hit by hunger, ensuring no Malawian is left behind.

Traditional Authority Mwansambo praised President Chakwera for the various development strides being made in the area, pointing to maize distribution as a direct response to urgent community needs.

The rally also featured a passionate speech from MCP’s Shadow MP for the area, Skeffa Chimoto, who applauded Chimwendo’s bold leadership.

“Having the Secretary General here shows that our area matters. When elected, I’ll carry forward this spirit and tackle the challenges our people face,” said Chimoto.

With Chimwendo’s high-octane rally drawing crowds and energizing the party base, it’s clear that the Bulldozer has arrived—and he’s clearing the way for development, one promise at a time.

