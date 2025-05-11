NBS Bank sponsors golfer Paul Chidale for Zim open Golf Championship

Malawi’s top professional golfer, Paul Chidale, proudly teed off Thursday at the prestigious Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship, thanks to sponsorship from NBS Bank.

The tournament, hosted at the Royal Harare Golf Club, is a key fixture on the Sunshine Tour, attracting top golfers from across the continent and beyond.

Chisale, wearing the bold red of NBS Bank, stood confidently on the green as he prepared to represent Malawi on the international stage.

NBS Bank Head of Marketing Stella Hara said Chidale’s participation in the tournament underscores Malawi’s growing presence in regional golf and highlights the Bank’s commitment to empowering local talent and promoting sports excellence.

“NBS Bank is proud to support Paul Chidale as he competes at this high level. His boldness, discipline, and pursuit of excellence reflect the values we stand for—and as a Bank that cares a little more, we are committed to standing behind Malawian talent as they rise,” said Hara.

Chidale thanked NBS Bank for the support adding that the Bank has always supported him in many other championships and does not take that for granted.

“The support by NBS Bank is great and I know that many other golfers will be inspired by this. I will not be only flying the flag for the nation but also paving the way for future Malawian golfers to dream bigger,” said Chidale.

The Zimbabwe Open Championship continues through the weekend, with Chisale aiming to make a strong impression against a field of seasoned professionals

