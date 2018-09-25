Malawi government goes online on visa application

Immigration department says visa would now be granted online by November end, saying this will help boost tourism in the country.

Immigration department spokesperson Joseph Chauwa said the rolling out of the online visa is a milestone in the country’s history, saying tourists will now be able to apply for visa and where applicable pay for the visa online.

“Our contractors, Technobrain are working round the clock to ensure that the facility is rolled out by the end of November,” he said.

He said consultants were working with the contractor to ensure that the facility is the best ever, saying tourists will now be able to apply, pay and get their visas in the comfort of their offices, homes or wherever they may be.

This comes at a time when the ministry of Tourism has said visa fees will now be brought down after complaints from tourists that visas are more expensive in Malawi than other countries in the region.

Malawi is touted as one of the best tourist destinations in the Sadc region with the fresh water Lake Malawi and the third largest mountain in Africa, Mulanje mountain as well as the warm and friendly people.

