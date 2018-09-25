DPP candidates in all out war ahead of primaries

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidates in Nsanje south are in an all-out war against each other as their supporters are involved in political violence ahead of the party primary elections.

One of the aspiring parliamentary candidate Ramson Mohammed has accused incumbent MP Thomson Kamangira of perpetrating violence in a bid to force other contestants out of the race.

“At Ntowe (in chief Chimombo’s area), a group of my supporters were blocked, a lorry blocked a road and ambushed my supporters. The supporters of Mr Kamangira took away our public address system,” said Mohammed.

He said his supporters have suffered political violence including beatings at the hands of Kamangira’s supporters in the area.

But Kamangira played down the issue, saying both sides are involved in political violence.

He promised the public address system would be returned to Mohammed.

Kamangira said his supporters were provoked when Mohammed supporters insulted the sitting parliamentarian.

Both regional governor for the DPP in the south Charles Mchacha and the DPP vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa asked for political tolerance among the members.

Mchacha said the political bickering would give the opposition an edge over the ruling party in the much contentious 2019 polls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :