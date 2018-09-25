Malawi men still shun adult literacy education: Minister Chiumia calls for mindset change

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia, said Malawi is one of the few countries in Africa making efforts to enhance adult literacy because most men are still shunning the initiative that is meant to promote individual livelihood and social economic development of a country.

Chiumia said this in Lilongwe after opening International Conference on Building Adult Education System in Africa whise objectives is to share, discuss, experience and build robust sustainable adult education system as well as to share with governmental and non governmental partners on education systems as well as building approaches.

Other issues to be discussed at the conference, which has been organised in partnership with the German government, will include training, monitoring, legislation curriculum and financing of adult literacy.

The Minister commended the conference, saying it will help to countries to share knowledge regarding the adult literacy and reiterated on the need for men also to be attending such classes.

She said: “I know other issues are to do with culture but am still asking men to come and attend our classes. Adult literacy has been instrumental in changing people’s minds.”

In his remarks, German Ambassador to Malawi Jurgen Borsh commended Malawi Government for showing interest in addressing challenges facing the adult literacy despite working under difficult situations such as lack of adequate resources.

Borsh expressed his government’s commitment in ensuring adult literacy continue receiving adequate support.

