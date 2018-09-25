Police arrest nephew for killing uncle in Ntcheu

Malawi Police in Ntcheu district have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion that he killed his uncle,36, on Saturday.

Ntcheu police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu confirmed the arrest of Jonas Bernado.

Chigalu said the incident occurred at Kakhobwe village in Ntcheu.

“On this fateful day, the deceased Yohane Jibison, was drunk and engaged himself in a quarrel with the suspect who happens to be his uncle for reasons best known to themselves,” explained Chigalu.

“A fight broke up between them. The suspect used a club to assault the deceased.

Efforts by the deceased’s father and other well wishers to intervene, proved futile.”

The deceased was rushed to Ntcheu District Hospital while unconscious where he was pronounced.

Postmortem results done by Medical experts from the District Hospital, revealed that death was due to internal bleeding, secondary to assault.

The suspect is currently on full remand at Ntcheu Prison waiting for court trial.

He will answer a case of murder which contravenes Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Ntcheu district registered a total of 22 murder cases from January to December in 2017, while this year from January to July, a total of 13 cases have been registered.

