Malawi, Ireland strengthen bilateral ties: Discuss on permanent seat at UN Security  Council.

Malawi and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to intensify development initiatives between the two countries after Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano held talks with Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Monday in New York.

President Peter Mutharika delegated Fabiano to meet Varadkar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

Malawi expects to send to Ireland more medical and agriculture personnel for specialization while Ireland expects Malawi to give it support in its bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“Ireland is important to Malawi. It is very advanced in agriculture. We also want it to increase aid to Malawi in the health sector so that many of our doctors and nurses can go there for specialization,” said Fabiano.

He said the discussions also touched on Ireland’s request for Malawi’s support to have a permanent seat on United Nations Security Council.

Varadkar said Ireland asked Malawi to give it support to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to helping Malawi in areas of health, education and agriculture.

Fabiano is one of the few ministers that travelled with Mutharika to New York for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

