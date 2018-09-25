Malawi, Ireland strengthen bilateral ties: Discuss on permanent seat at UN Security  Council.

September 25, 2018 Deogratias Mmana -Mana 1 Comment

Malawi and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to intensify development initiatives between the two countries after Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano held  talks with Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Monday in New York.

Fabiano presents a gift to Ireland’s Primeir

President Peter Mutharika delegated Fabiano to meet Varadkar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

Malawi expects to send to Ireland more medical and agriculture personnel for specialization while  Ireland expects Malawi to give it support in its bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“Ireland is important to Malawi. It is very advanced in agriculture. We also want it to increase aid to  Malawi in the health sector so that many of our doctors and nurses can go there for specialization,” said Fabiano.

He said the discussions also touched on Ireland’s request for Malawi’s support to have a permanent seat on United Nations Security Council.

Varadkar said Ireland asked Malawi to give it support to have a permanent seat on the UN Security  Council.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to helping Malawi in areas of health, education and  agriculture.

Fabiano is one of the few ministers that travelled with Mutharika to New York for the 73rd United  Nations General Assembly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Salikuchepa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Salikuchepa
Guest
Salikuchepa

Good move

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes