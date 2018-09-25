NSO to use Malawi police to recover data tablets from enumerators

National Statistical Office (NSO) says it will use the police to recover all data tablets enumerators used during the population and housing census.

This comes amid reports that some of them have declared that they will not hand them back to NSO after the census ended on Sunday in most parts of the country.

NSO commissioner Mercy Kanyuka said force will be used to get back the tablets.

“We will tell the police to recover all the tablets, the law will take its course,” she said.

Kanyuka said some of them tablets were loaned from UNFPA and the UN body would need them back as soon as possible for another census exercise in Zambia and later in Zimbabwe.

“We will definitely ask the police to help us because some of the tablets were just loaned to us,” she said.

Kanyuka said the government has just K46 million to give to enumerators after 1, 200 failed to give their bank accounts and instead gave bank accounts details of their relations.

She said banks could not deposit the allowances in the bank accounts because of mismatch of names and other personal details, saying all the enumerators will be paid in few days time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :