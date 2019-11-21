Malawi government halts mining in Dowa

Government has suspended all mining activities in Dowa after reports that the industry was dominated by foreigners.

The people of Dowa rose up against the foreign miners who were given permission by the ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Resources.

Member of parliament for Dowa east Richard Chimwendo Banda pressed the SOS, saying the foreigners were also buying precious at as little as K200 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Resources says the new amended Mining Law of 2018 has been gazetted and operationalized and will help in the policing of mining activities in the country.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Sangwani Phiri said the new law outlines how mining investors ought to work with communities.

“This is why the ministry is investigating the recent spate of squabbles between foreign mining investors and communities in some districts,” said Phiri.

There have been disagreements between the local communities and foreign mining investors in Chitipa and Mzimba among other areas.

