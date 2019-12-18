Malawi government moves in to enforce thin plastic ban

Government says it will next year start enforcing the ban of thin plastics in the country following a recent court ruling.

Ministry of Natural Resources spokesperson Sangwani Phiri said the ban will be effected in the first three weeks of 2020.

“Delays in the implementation of the law after the court ruling four months ago was due to the process of gazetting the law first before effecting it,” said Phiri.

He said perpetrators will now be fined K5 million, four times higher than previous fines.

The Supreme Court upheld government’s ban on thin plastics after a lengthy court battle with plastic manufacturers dating back to 2015.

