Malawi government sets aside K10.6bn for Lilongwe roads

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has set aside K10.6 billion for road upgrade and rehabilitation works for Lilongwe City Council.

This will drastically change the face of the Capital City.

Out of this, K6.12 billion is from Ministry of Finance, K3 billion from Roads Fund Administration and K1.5 billion is from last year’s budget.

Officials from Lilongwe City Council say about 41 percent of these funds have already been disbursed to contractors that are on sites.

One of Council officials, Cleaverson Nyando said K4.5 billion from RFA is for upgrading 5.4 kilometers and rehabilitation of 4 km while 19.3 kilometers roads rehabilitation and upgrading will use funds received from government.

Nyando said some projects have delayed due to unavailability of materials on the market and relocation of ESCOM poles along the roads.

Among the roads to be upgraded are Penyenye in Area 38 via Mtsinje, rehabilitation of Mchesi – Area 23 market, Mtandire Airwing, Area 25 C- Dzenza, Area 49 Gulliver Road, Area 49 Shire road and Area 43.

Some of these projects are almost at completion level while some are at procurement level.

President Dr Chakwera has made infrastructure development a priority as promised during the campaign.

