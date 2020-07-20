Malawi government to audit civil service staff
Malawi government has started updating employment records of all civil servants in a comprehensive job evaluation to assess every employee’s suitability for positions they hold to end cronyism and political hand-clapping as a qualification for civil service.
The Department of Human Resources Management and Development has since asked all government ministries, department and agencies (MDAs0 to submit updated employment records and staff returns to update the database.
According to a letter dated July 16 addressed to all controlling officers, heads of departments an district commissioners (DCs), Secretary for Human Resources Management and Development Hilary Chimota demand that the MDAs should submit General Purpose (GP) 1 forms, letters of employment on probation, offer letters in absence of letters of appointment on probation, copies of confirmation letters and copies of promotion letters by August 7.
“The Department of Human Resources Management and Development (DHRMD) is in the process for updating its records for its staff in the human resources management and secretarial common services.
“In view of the above, I write to request that all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) should prepare an updated staff return for all staff in the human resources and secretarial common services attached hereto.”
The letter further asks the MDAs to submit copies of officers educational qualifications, copes of letter of transfers between posts if any and copies of letters of connection of service where applicable.
Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, during a meeting with parastatal heads a fortnight ago asked performance reports that will feed into the planning process of the 2020/21 National Budget, after which his office will look at the country’s long-term development plan.
Donors, including the IMF say the civil service is bloated with a more than life league of principal secretaries most of them appointed on political grounds.
The National Audit Office embarked on headcount and payroll audits for all civil servants, in what is arguably one of the massive exercises under the Public Service Reforms.
It was revealed that ghost workers were inflating government’s wage bill.
This is the way to go. Whoever is against this exercise ali ndi bvuto and is hiding something…..
Start with Chimota himself and Louis Njaya at the Human Resources Department. These guys are typical cadets and they should not be seen as saints now. They worked as spies and the staff members lived in fear of the two. They must also check the Civil Service Commission and how the people doing the recruitment and interviews behaved. I do not want to mention names but there are two to five people who were planted only to employ people from the Lomwe Belt. It pained us because if I go to Thyolo, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Phalombe, Zomba -Jali, Zomba-Thondwe, etc the… Read more »
The environment is conducive now to report this malpractice to law enforcing agents; so go for it and report them. Lets join hands and clean Malawi for the betterment of us all. If we shield wrong doing then we are bound to lose out.
Malawians gave Tonse alliance a great opportunity to shine if they miss use it – shauli yako. Please cleaner the mess and you shall be a Darling for Malawians. I mean a every mess.
Mkapanga panga nthawi yanu ikazatha zizakusatirani. Ukakwera mmtengo osamati kulibe mame. 1 month gone remaining with 4yrs 11 month. Nothing has happened. But mind you time is money.
That’s nyekhwe of the nyekhwe
Thank you it’s about time. So many ghost workers on payroll. Please oversee ma field amalipilana asanayende the whole ministry from directors to messenger.
there are a lot of ghost workers in government and this audit will expose all this but nothing will be done because those involved are well connected. Government should also review those who were given contracts because there has been attempts by officials at human resources to enter them into the government system. Government should engage a private audit firm to do the auditing otherwise officers at the department of human resources are just as corrupt.. there are people who are due for retirement but officials at the human resources connive with the workers to adjust the dates.
follow this advise.