Malawi to slip into economic recession as Covid-19 takes its toll —NBM plc
Malawi could be heading for economic recession with gross domestic product (GDP) projected to contract by -3.5 percent as the financial toll of the coronavirus continues to escalate.
A recession is a macroeconomic term that refers to a significant decline in general economic activity.
Malawi did not go into full national lockdown for Covid-19, but the local infections and deaths due to the virus pandemic continues to soar.
In its July Monthly Economic Review published on Saturday, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc said like many countries across the world, Malawi’s growth prospects are shrouded in uncertainty with the worst-case real GDP to experience a recession.
“Burgeoning public debt and deficit spending coupled with the worst-case recession forecast means that the new administration may not have recourse to a fiscal stimulus package to kick-start the economy. Fiscal consolidation remains the only viable option for the new Minister of Finance,” reads the review in part.
“Options include enhanced domestic and external resource mobilisation and public expenditure efficiency, prioritisation and monitoring not only to right size the civil service but also streamline procurement,” added the Malawi Stock Exchange-listed bank.
NBM Plc indicates that Malawi economy is expected to rebound in 2021, growing by an estimated 4.5 percent buoyed by the growth in agriculture; wholesale and retail trade; mining and quarrying; electricity, gas and water; information and communication and financial and insurance services.
My problem with our scenario in our country is that the death rate appears high at the moment. It is my request to know the regime of drugs required, is indeed being given. Are patients being given dexamethasone? Does it exist in our hospitals? Minister of health, you MUST be on top of your game and give us your assurance that we are abiding by best practice when it comes to treatment. Medical doctors, you are the ones, we assume are in the know, keep the whole system in check. As a country we have not performed well at all… Read more »
Not good news..eeiisshh..
In Kenya there has been a revelations that Covid19 figures are inflated and we can be in the same situation. DPP agents are everywhere Tonse Alliance please woke up.
Please Google the Kenyan story you will find it – actually citizens do not know why figures are being lied about. People who have died for other diseases are being reported as Covid19 deaths.