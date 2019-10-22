Malawi government to start giving jobs to refugees – PS

Government says it will soon start giving jobs to refugees with exceptional skills and qualifications to help develop the country.

Principal Secretary for Homeland Security Sam Madula says the government is considering issuing work permits to expatriate migrants.

“We already carried out profiling exercise for the migrants and we discovered that there are 9000 migrants with exceptional skills and qualifications which Malawians do not have,” he said.

He said such migrants with outstanding skills and qualifications will be employed in the country as migrant expatriates.

The International Organisation for Migration’s regional director Charles Kwenin said Malawi should start using the migrant skills to cut on government and donor spending on refugees.

He said this will be good in view of funding fatigue.

Kwenin said this on Tuesday in Blantyre during a regional capacity building on migration management.