HRDC threatens new wave of anti-Jane Ansah protests

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say they have organised new sets of anti-Jane Ansah protests.

HRDC acting chairperson Luke Tembo said the epicenter of the protests will now be in the north.

He said this on Tuesday in Lilongwe but said dates for the demonstrations, blamed for some pockets of violence, would be announced later.

Tembo said the new wave of the protests have been organised following failure by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

HRDC and the opposition blame Ansah and other MEC commissioners for what they call manipulation of the May 21 presidential election results in favour of president Peter Mutharika, a claim rejected by Mutharika, MEC, the government and the ruling party.

Tembo said after the north, the protests will be organised in some districts in central region before hitting Blantyre and some parts of the south.

